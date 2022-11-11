LawCall
18-year-old mother shot, killed while holding her baby outside home, police say

A young mother was shot and killed outside a home while holding her baby, according to police.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) – A mother in Oklahoma was shot and killed outside of a home Tuesday while holding her baby, according to authorities.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said the mother, identified as 18-year-old Princess Stevenson, arrived at the Oklahoma City home around 9:15 p.m. to pick up someone who was inside the building.

While she was standing in the doorway with her baby in her arms, police said an unidentified vehicle drove past the home and fired shots at the house. The bullets hit Stevenson and her child.

Police said someone in the home took Stevenson to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Fortunately, only the baby’s foot was grazed by a bullet, and the wound was deemed non-life-threatening by police.

Authorities are currently in the early stages of their investigation and have not identified a suspect.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

