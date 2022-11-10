LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Things To Know Thursday, November 10

Things To Know
Things To Know(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Mississippi was the target of a sustained cyber attack on election day

Hackers made Mississippi one of their election-day targets. But officials say it didn’t impact votes. Still, it kept many of you from accessing polling place information on one of the state websites. You’d expect the Secretary of State’s website to be a popular online destination on election day. But Tuesday afternoon, Secretary Michael Watson was notified that it was far from normal. “We started seeing a spike in traffic hitting our website, and basically what it’s called a DDoS attack,” said Watson. “It basically takes your website down, and we saw integrated servers back and forth, we would get back up, then they would check again and push it back down.

2. Church program helps homeless family go from living in the woods to a renovated home

A family who spent months surviving in the woods now has a roof over their heads and a new lease on life. They set up camp under the eyes of a Jackson church. New Horizon Church found them a place to live through a program for homeless families that turns vacant houses into homes. “It rained every day for the first month, and it was horrible. We were soaked,” said Sandra Farr recalling her life sleeping outside on the ground. The 47-year-old said she, her husband, and her son were homeless, living in a tent in the woods on Ellis Avenue for months until the church helped them find a home.

3. ‘Unimaginably heartbreaking’: former JSU basketball player passes away

Geronimo Warner
Geronimo Warner(Go JSU Tigers)

A former basketball player at Jackson State University has passed away. The university announced the news on Wednesday, saying that they are mourning the loss of Geronimo Warner, a management major from Phoenix, Arizona. Jackson State said that they are “extend[ing their] deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those who knew and loved him.” The cause of his death was not immediately available.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geronimo Warner
‘Unimaginably heartbreaking’: former JSU basketball player passes away
Jackson jewelry store has over $13,000 worth of jewelry stolen
Devin McLaurin
Alleged arsonist arrested after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field
UMMC employee ‘physically assaulted,’ gets car stolen while leaving work
Suspect arrested after UMMC employee ‘physically assaulted,’ has car stolen
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico

Latest News

City of Jackson
Large water line break affecting JSU, some areas of south and central Jackson, city says
Dontrell Hanes
Man attacks, kidnaps woman over lottery ticket, affidavit says
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild late week; colder changes this weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: mild late week; colder by weekend