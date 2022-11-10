Things To Know Thursday, November 10

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Mississippi was the target of a sustained cyber attack on election day

Hackers made Mississippi one of their election-day targets. But officials say it didn’t impact votes. Still, it kept many of you from accessing polling place information on one of the state websites. You’d expect the Secretary of State’s website to be a popular online destination on election day. But Tuesday afternoon, Secretary Michael Watson was notified that it was far from normal. “We started seeing a spike in traffic hitting our website, and basically what it’s called a DDoS attack,” said Watson. “It basically takes your website down, and we saw integrated servers back and forth, we would get back up, then they would check again and push it back down.

2. Church program helps homeless family go from living in the woods to a renovated home

A family who spent months surviving in the woods now has a roof over their heads and a new lease on life. They set up camp under the eyes of a Jackson church. New Horizon Church found them a place to live through a program for homeless families that turns vacant houses into homes. “It rained every day for the first month, and it was horrible. We were soaked,” said Sandra Farr recalling her life sleeping outside on the ground. The 47-year-old said she, her husband, and her son were homeless, living in a tent in the woods on Ellis Avenue for months until the church helped them find a home.

3. ‘Unimaginably heartbreaking’: former JSU basketball player passes away

Geronimo Warner (Go JSU Tigers)

A former basketball player at Jackson State University has passed away. The university announced the news on Wednesday, saying that they are mourning the loss of Geronimo Warner, a management major from Phoenix, Arizona. Jackson State said that they are “extend[ing their] deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those who knew and loved him.” The cause of his death was not immediately available.

