‘Not a red wave’: National conservative media host, author breaks down midterm results

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nationally known conservative media host and bestselling author says the GOP’s anticipated “red wave” didn’t occur, in part, because of the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling and because of “problematic candidates.”

“It was not a red wave. I think the abortion decision seems to have a lot to do with that, number one. Number two, I think there were problematic candidates that really hurt the ticket in places that were going to be close, like Pennsylvania,” said Brian Kilmeade, co-host of Fox & Friends, a morning show on the Fox News Network.

Kilmeade is expected to appear in Brandon this weekend, where he’ll talk about America’s storied but imperfect history, and promote his latest book, The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, and the Battle to Save America’s Soul.

The book chronicles the lives of the famous Americans, as well as their roles in ending slavery and pushing for equality in the United States.

Nationally known conservative media host discusses the early lives of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln.

One topic Kilmeade expects to discuss this weekend are the results of the 2022 midterms, where Republicans made gains in the House but performed well below expectations.

“It looks like Ron Johnson just got delivered. So, he is now on the Republican side. He got six more years,” he said. “So, we’re waiting on Nevada. We’re waiting on Arizona.”

Johnson, a Republican senator from Wisconsin, bested his Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes by about a percentage point, according to U.S. News and World Report.

In Nevada and Georgia, Senate races appeared to be headed to a runoff, with neither the Republican nor Democratic candidates receiving a simple majority of votes cast.

Meanwhile, NBC News said it was too early to call the race in Arizona, with just 73 percent of the precincts reporting and incumbent Mark Kelly leading with 51.2 percent of the vote.

Once the dust settles, Kilmeade hopes leaders on both sides of the aisle will come together to tackle inflation, rising fuel costs, rising crime and immigration. He says conservatives and liberals will likely have to compromise to get at least a portion of what they want in the divided government.

“It’s got to be some horse-trading. ‘Oh, you want your new secretary of state confirmed... Well, I got a little bit of a problem with him, but if you take that fence - that wall that’s rotting in the desert - and you start getting your screw gun out and start putting it up again, maybe I’ll confirm [him],’” he said. “‘You want to have 25 judges done, I’ll get it done in an afternoon, but first I’m going to need additional border patrol, additional law enforcement. I’m going to need a crackdown on crime.’”

“That’s some of the things that I hope will start to happen,’” he continued. “I’m not really crazy about party... I just want the best people involved to get us moving in the best direction possible.”

Kilmeade’s show is slated to start at 7 p.m., at the Brandon Amphitheater. Click here for more information.

