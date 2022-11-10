Mayor wanted state of emergency extended to staff water plants, address vulnerabilities, letter reveals

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba told the governor last month he was worried that without an extension of the federal emergency declaration, the city would not be able to prevent another weather-related water crisis.

In an October 13 letter, the mayor reached out to Gov. Tate Reeves asking for his help in getting an extension of the federal emergency governing Jackson’s water system, saying that without it, the city won’t have the people or resources needed to keep its system in operation or to prevent another plant shutdown from occurring.

Meanwhile, the mayor said there were continued issues that needed to be addressed at the city’s water treatment facilities, saying they continue to be vulnerable to “severe weather event[s].”

“The [O.B. Curtis] plant failure was caused by the combination of the severe rain and flooding events, as well as the vulnerable infrastructure,” he said. “It’s only a matter of when, not if, such a rainfall event will occur again and shut down the... plant.”

Lumumba tells Reeves a six-month extension would give Jackson enough time to hire more water plant staffers and install the “necessary hazard mitigation measures to prevent another plant shutdown.”

“The emergency declaration supplements state and local efforts in providing emergency services, such as the protection of lives, property, public health and safety, or to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe,” Lumumba wrote. “Without the time extension, the city will not have enough time and resources to prevent another water crisis if an extreme weather event occurs.”

Reeves issued an emergency declaration on August 30, after equipment failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant left tens of thousands of people in the capital city, Byram and unincorporated portions of Hinds County without water.

The declaration was expected to expire in 30 days but has since been extended to November 22. However, Reeves has refused to extend it beyond that, citing the city’s desire to again take control of the system.

In response, the mayor has reached out to President Joe Biden, asking him for the federal declaration be extended until May 31.

The state declaration enabled the state to take over the city’s water operations, particularly at the Curtis plant, while the declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency gave the state the ability to access national resources to help with the crisis.

Curtis is Jackson’s main treatment facility, which serves about 43,000 connections. Lumumba says that the raw water pumps there shut down after flooding from the Pearl River changed the chemical makeup of water in the Barnett Reservoir, the lake that supplies the plant.

“The plant’s aging infrastructure was not able to deal with the significant and rapid chemistry change,” Lumumba wrote. “The system was quickly overloaded and shut down.”

In late August, torrential rains caused the Pearl River to rise to seven feet above flood stage, which, in turn, stirred up sediment and changed the chemical makeup of reservoir waters.

“Both the O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell water treatment plants had reduced water output that created pressure problems in the system. The city lacked sufficient pressures in some areas of the city to sustain adequate access to flush toilets and maintain optimal disinfection for drinking water,” he wrote.

During the emergency, several state agencies were brought in to help stabilize plant operations and restore water pressure. The repairs also enabled the state to lift a boil water notice that had been imposed on the city weeks before the crisis began.

The mayor said even with those repairs, the plant was still vulnerable to severe weather. “There needs to be more time to install the necessary hazard mitigation measures... The city also needs the assistance of the federal government in order to determine the most effective resiliency plan going forward for the water treatment plants,” he wrote.

Lumumba told the press recently that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had drawn up a resiliency plan to look at plant needs. The city has yet to fill WLBT’s request for a copy of that document.

The mayor’s letter also reveals the city wanted more time in order to staff up.

For years, the city has experienced shortages in water operators and maintenance workers at Curtis and Fewell.

Emails obtained by 3 On Your Side this summer revealed the shortages were so bad last November that the loss of just one operator would force the city to shut down a plant.

WLBT’s investigation showed that just two weeks before the plant shutdown, Curtis had only two certified Class A operators, one-sixth the number it needs to be fully staffed.

In a letter to Reps. Bennie Thompson and Carolyn Maloney, the governor himself cited the staffing issues as a reason for the latest water crisis.

“‘EPA leadership warned that the city of Jackson had put no visible effort into hiring new employees,’” as reported by the Mississippi Free Press,” Reeves wrote. “‘They could be reaching out to technical colleges, they could be holding recruitment events, they could be scheduling interviews, they could be putting in advertisements. (This is) is what we do when we recruit. We’re not seeing those types of things.’”

Under federal law, Jackson must have at least one Class A operator on duty at each water plant 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

As of October 13, the mayor said shortages still existed. “Both water treatment plants lack Class A operators and maintenance staff,” he told the governor. “The city needs additional time and resources to recruit, hire, and train water treatment plant operators with Class A-level experience.”

The mayor says it can take up to two years for an operator to obtain Class A certification.

At a special meeting on Thursday, the council was expected to consider an emergency staffing contract to operate the city’s water system once the emergency declaration expires.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.