Some areas of Jackson State University and parts of south and central Jackson are experiencing low water pressure today as work crews continue to make repairs to a 20-inch water line break.

The large break on Fortification Street near Maple Street was discovered on Tuesday and repairs have been ongoing throughout the day and night.

Four water tanks have been affected as a result of the continued repairs. The Lynch Street tank has been depleted. Water continues to be restored, but it will take time to reach a sustainable level. This has led to water pressure issues for some water customers, particularly in elevated areas.

The leak is in the City’s distribution system and is not connected to any issues with the O.B. Curtis or J.H. Fewell water plants, which are operating normally.

We expect to have the repairs completed by today and will keep the media advised of any new developments.