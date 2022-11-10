Jackson City Council approves emergency staffing contract for water plants

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vote by the Jackson City Council on Thursday afternoon will help staff the city’s two water treatment plants until a long-term operations and maintenance contract is approved.

At a special called meeting on November 10, the council voted 4-0 to approve an emergency agreement with WaterTalent LLC to provide temporary water operators for the O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell Water Treatment Plants.

The contract is not to exceed $720,000 and will run through February 28, 2023. The first 10 weeks of the contract is expected to cost $400,000.

“We hope it doesn’t go that far. We hope we can get an O&M operator in here before that, but we have this as a fail-safe measure,” Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay said.

Under terms of the deal, Talent will provide the city with four Class A water operators to help augment staffing at its two treatment facilities. Those operators are expected to report to Jackson on Sunday, November 13.

The contract will be in place at least until the city brings on a long-term operations and maintenance contractor to take over the duties.

That could take another 30, 60 or 90 days, according to Ted Henifin, a consultant speaking to the council Thursday.

Henifin said the contractors would be able to give Jackson’s overworked current water operators a break.

“We’re still relying on the same operators who are working long, long, long hours and long shifts,” he said. “So, we identified this company, and they recruit these folks and have them on standby, essentially licensed operators, that are willing to deploy for some emergency periods, and we’ve gotten a proposal from them.”

He said the operators recruited by WaterTalent were either retired or were looking for emergency deployment opportunities to break up their careers.

Council President Ashby Foote questioned the cost of the contract, asking if the operators would be paid $100,000 each.

Henifin said the workers would earn “probably in the $40-an-hour range.”

By comparison, level 1 water operators earn between $34,698 and $41,797 a year, while level 2 operators bring home between $36,323 to $43,776 annually.

“That sounds high, but that covers everything,” Henifin said, “their insurance, their supervision and their travel... When you add all that up, it actually seems reasonable.”

“I’m not saying that contracting is always the cheapest option, but in this case, it may be the only option.”

The operators will step in just days before the state of emergency governing the plant expires. Once the state declaration ends on November 22, state agencies working at the plants will pull out, turning operations back over to the capital city.

Since late August, the state and federal government have been supplementing staffing at the plants, after equipment failures at O.B. Curtis cut water service for tens of thousands of people.

Timesheets obtained by WLBT this summer showed that showed that between June 1 and July 25 of this year, Class A operators had worked hundreds of hours of overtime to ensure plants were fully staffed.

State and federal statutes require a Class A operator be on duty at Jackson’s treatment plants 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The city has been cited by the Environmental Protection Agency for staffing shortages, which they say contributed to past noncompliance issues at the city’s treatment facilities.

“The big piece of this is it also allows [operators] not to have to work 70 to 80 hours a week,” Henifin said. “They’re actually going to get some of their life back, which I think they would all like at this point in time.”

