Gulfport man sentenced after robbing Dollar General; found by tracking device in bag of money

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to twenty years earlier this week after pleading guilty to the armed robbery of a Dollar General on Pass Road in 2020.

District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced Thursday that 24-year-old Aundra Cain of Gulfport was sentenced to twenty years at the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Judge Bourgeois also ordered that Cain’s twenty year sentence run consecutive to a fifteen year sentence Cain was already serving.

The crime happened on September 5, 2020 around 8:20 p.m. when a Dollar General clerk called Gulfport Police reporting she had been robbed at the store, according to court documents. She said a masked gunman came up to her in an aisle, pulled out a silver handgun and demanded she open the store’s safe.

She didn’t have access to the safe, so the gunman demanded that she empty the register. The pair went over to the register, where the clerk put money and a tracking device inside a plastic bag and gave it to Cain, who then fled the store.

The tracking company then contacted Gulfport Police and provided the location of its tracking device. Using those locations, Gulfport Police, along with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, found a suspect vehicle on Dedeaux Road.

An officer tried to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but Cain fled and was later found hiding in a carport at a home on Dedeaux Road.

“Subsequent to his arrest, the police located the money, a Dollar General receipt and the tracking device inside a plastic bag in the front of the Defendant’s pants,” said Assistant DA Matthew D. Burrell, who prosecuted the case. “Police also located a silver handgun and a sweatshirt inside the Defendant’s car consistent with what the clerk described and what was seen on video surveillance inside the store.”

“We commend the clerk for her quick thinking in placing the tracking device in the money given to the Defendant,” DA Parker said. “We also commend the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department in working together to locate the Defendant and apprehended an armed and dangerous criminal.”

