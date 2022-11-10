LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Grandmother wins mayoral race in Minnesota as write-in candidate

A woman in Minnesota will become the new mayor after receiving the most votes as a write-in candidate. (Source: WCCO, CITY OF BIRCHWOOD VILLAGE, CNN)
By Allen Henry
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A woman in Minnesota rejoicing over the birth of her grandchild has another reason to celebrate. She just became the new mayor of her town.

Margaret Ford launched her campaign a few weeks ago as a write-in candidate.

She’s out of state celebrating the birth of her granddaughter, but when she returns to Birchwood Village, she’ll have a campaign victory to celebrate, too.

“I am very excited and grateful to all the people who helped and all the people who voted for me and are trusting me to lead the community,” Ford said.

Ford had considered running for mayor earlier this year, but potential health issues in her family kept her from throwing her hat in the ring.

Seemingly against the odds, Ford launched a write-in campaign against the two other candidates in late September, just weeks before Election Day.

According to preliminary results, Ford received 270 write-in votes.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geronimo Warner
‘Unimaginably heartbreaking’: former JSU basketball player passes away
UMMC employee ‘physically assaulted,’ gets car stolen while leaving work
Suspect arrested after UMMC employee ‘physically assaulted,’ has car stolen
Jackson jewelry store has over $13,000 worth of jewelry stolen
Devin McLaurin
Alleged arsonist arrested after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico

Latest News

FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Wall Street surges as S&P 500 soars on cooling inflation
Storm surge and erosion from a tropical system has destroyed beachfront homes in...
Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes into ocean
FILE - A U.S. Postal Service employee works outside a post office in Wheeling, Ill., Dec. 3,...
USPS ready for holiday crush after influx of mail-in ballots
Elon Musk’s memo followed a livestreamed conversation trying to assuage major advertisers...
Elon Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead
A Minnesota woman reunited with the ashes of her infant daughter after they were stolen from...
Stolen ashes of newborn baby returned to mother