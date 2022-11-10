LawCall
Fugitive on the run after being found guilty of sexually assaulting 12-year-old

Anthony Bingham, 42
Anthony Bingham, 42(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is on the run after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a child.

Anthony Bingham, 42, is now wanted by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department after not showing up to the last day of his trial on Thursday, which was for his 2017 crime of taking a 12-year-old girl from Vicksburg, Mississippi, to Edwards and sexually assaulting her.

Bingham has been sentenced to 30 years in prison and must register as a sex offender.

