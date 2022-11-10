First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A slightly cooler night is ahead of us with drier air in place across the region. Temperatures will drop to the lower 50s late tonight into early tomorrow morning. Our weather will remain pleasant for Thursday ahead of big changes late Friday into the weekend. Temperatures will top out in the middle 70s tomorrow afternoon as winds flow out of the east. Make sure you take advantage of this weather for those that are fans of warmer temperatures. A stronger cold front is expected to dive southeastward into the region late Friday, which will usher in much colder air. Ahead of this front, highs will reach the 70s again Friday afternoon before temperatures begin to quickly fall into Friday night to the lower 40s. Passing showers are also possible as the front moves in Friday night and Saturday morning. Wintry feels will arrive behind the front over the weekend with afternoon highs in the 50s and overnight lows near freezing. Cooler than normal temperatures are expected to stick around with us into next week as rain chances return. Nicole is expected to be a hurricane as it makes landfall late tonight and weakens again to tropical storm status as it moves up through Florida and into the southeast.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.