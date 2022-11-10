First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild late week; colder changes this weekend

THURSDAY: High clouds will spill in, thanks to Nicole to our east – blotting out the sunshine a bit. Expect another seasonably mild day amid northeasterly breezes with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Clouds will start to break as the low starts to turn farther away from our area. We’ll turn mostly clear overnight with lows in the 50s again.

FRIDAY: As Nicole starts its departure move to the northeast, we’ll experience a lull between it and our approaching cold front. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs ranging from the lower 70s north to the upper 70s south. Clouds and shower chances will increase overnight as the front shifts over the region as we fall into the 40s amid a brisk northwest breeze developing.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Lingering showers will streak through amid a much cooler, brisk air mass Saturday – where highs will only manage the 50s. Rain will exit into the afternoon, clearing for the end of the weekend. We’ll be near freezing Saturday and Sunday nights. Our next bout of rain will sneak across the region by late Monday into Tuesday amid the chilly 50s for highs, 30s and 40s for lows. We’ll stay well-below average throughout next week.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Nicole has made landfall near Vero Beach, FL around 2 AM Thursday – bringing a relentless surge, heavy rain and strong winds to an already storm weary state. The wind field of Nicole is expansive with tropical storm force winds extending over 400 miles away from the center, mainly north of the circulation. Nicole will begin to turn slowly northward, briefly, entering the Gulf of Mexico to make a second US landfall along the Big Bend area before heading toward Georgia and the Carolinas through late week.

