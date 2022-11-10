Family of Baker infant killed during police pursuit on I-10 files lawsuit against Miss. law enforcement officials

GULFPORT, Miss. (WAFB) - A Mississippi grand jury ruled the officers involved in the shooting death of a 3-month-old from Baker, La. will not face any charges but the infant’s family has filed a lawsuit against several law enforcement groups and officers.

La’Mello Parker was killed during a shootout between Mississippi officers and his father, Eric Smith, who also died after being shot by law enforcement. According to police, Smith killed his ex-girlfriend Christin Parker and her nephew, Brandon Parker, inside their home in Baker, and then kidnapped the infant. Christin is the mother of La’Mello.

A grand jury has cleared officered involved in a deadly pursuit that killed a Baker infant.

RELATED STORIES:

J. Matthew Eichelberger with The Eichelberger Law Firm, PLLC in Jackson, Miss. released the following statement about the lawsuit:

Earlier this year, our firm was directed by the Louisiana court handling the Estate of La’Mello Parker to pursue any claims arising from his death. Last week, our firm filed a lawsuit against the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Harrison County, the City of Gulfport, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, and multiple individual law enforcement officers. On that tragic day last year, multiple law enforcement officers and agencies recklessly endangered little La'Mello Parker. Through their actions, La'Mello brutally and tragically lost his life. Though we were saddened and disappointed that the grand jury refused to criminally charge anyone with killing him, at the end of the day there will be a measure of justice for La'Mello Parker. As a society, we counted on law enforcement that day to protect baby La’Mello. Instead, those very officers we counted on fired bullet after bullet after bullet at a car, knowing full well that baby La’Mello was inside. The actions of law enforcement were unacceptable, and they will be held accountable.

The suit, which was filed in Hinds County, Miss., claims reckless endangerment, deprivation of civil rights, and failure to intervene by law enforcement agencies and individual officers. It added the law enforcement agencies failed to implement protocols and training that would have prevented the infant’s death.

“The conduct of Defendants as set forth hereinabove was willful, malicious, oppressive and/or reckless, grossly negligent and was of such a nature that punitive damages should be imposed in an amount commensurate with the wrongful acts alleged within,” the suit stated.

CLICK HERE to read the full lawsuit.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.