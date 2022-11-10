LawCall
Church program helps homeless family go from living in the woods to a renovated home

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A family who spent months surviving in the woods now has a roof over their heads and a new lease on life. They set up camp under the eyes of a Jackson church.

New Horizon Church found them a place to live through a program for homeless families that turns vacant houses into homes.

“It rained every day for the first month, and it was horrible. We were soaked,” said Sandra Farr recalling her life sleeping outside on the ground.

The 47-year-old said she, her husband, and her son were homeless, living in a tent in the woods on Ellis Avenue for months before moving into this house in south Jackson.

“We lived the hotel O on 80 that’s broke down. We lived there for about eight months, and then the cops came and told us that we had to leave,” said Farr. “And we went from there to the tent, and we were there for about three months”.

But their tent in the woods didn’t go unnoticed by New Horizon Church, which was directly across the street. Bishop Ronnie Crudup started with them to use vacant renovated homes in south Jackson to provide housing for homeless families.

“It gives them human dignity,” said New Horizon Church Bishop Ronnie Crudup. “They’ve got a roof over their head. They’ve got running water.”

The church leader said they have identified several abandoned properties in south Jackson they hope to acquire to get families off the streets.

“Those folks are not only living in that house but they are actually employed as well because of a grant through the Mississippi Employment Security Commission that they partnered with us on to actually try to do something with that population,” said Crudup.

New Horizon works with contractors to renovate vacant houses with the goal of assisting 25 families.

“You know a transition from being in a tent to a house. God answers prayers,” added Farr.

Crudup hopes to have another homeless family housed and employed by the end of the year.

The church receives assistance with acquiring vacant properties and renovations through partnerships with various organizations.

