Brett Favre: Certain disrespect towards military ‘is downright disrespectful’

FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the Mississippi Hall of Fame in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2015.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Josh Carter
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brett Favre took to Facebook on Thursday to share a Veterans Day message - while also thanking his followers for their “loyalty” in lieu of “recent allegations.”

Those allegations being the NFL star’s alleged involvement in a massive welfare scandal in which he allegedly colluded with former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant to funnel TANF funds to select pet projects, including building a volleyball stadium at The University of Southern Mississippi.

Favre’s daughter, Breleigh Favre, played volleyball at the school from 2017 to 2019 before transferring to LSU, according to The Advocate.

Brett Favre has maintained his innocents through the scandal, which has since garnered national scrutiny towards the Hall of Fame quarterback, with his telling Fox News that he has been “unjustly smeared in the media.”

He made similar statements in his one-minute-fifteen-second long Facebook video, in which he said that “the truth will come out in time.”

Favre would then recognize “military, who are also my supporters, as well as veterans,” before listing the names of several people who appear to be either veterans or those actively in the military.

Favre concluded his message to both active military members and veterans by saying that “there is certain disrespect in this country that is downright disrespectful, but I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. Again, your loyalty means so much to me.”

