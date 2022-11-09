WATCH: Julie Levanway shares Poulet d’ Artichoke and wild rice recipe on Today at 11

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re a fan of chicken and love flavorful seasonings, check out this Poulet d’ Artichokes with wild rice recipe by Julie Levanway.

Wanna try it for yourself?

Here are the ingredients and recipe:

2 cups cooked wild rice blend

2 14 oz cans artichokes, coarsely chopped

3 cups cooked chicken breast, coarsely chopped

2 cans cream of chicken with herbs soup

1 cup onions, chopped

1 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 ½ cups grated sharp cheddar cheese

1 ½ cups croutons, crushed

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 cup fried onions

Sauté onions in butter. When soft add soup, sour cream, lemon juice, and curry powder. Stir until well combined In a casserole layer cooked rice, artichokes, chicken breast, cheddar cheese, and crushed croutons Pour soup mixture over chicken and top with fried onions Bake in a 350-degree oven for 30 minutes

