UMMC employee ‘physically assaulted,’ gets car stolen while leaving work

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A University of Mississippi Medical Center employee was physically assaulted Tuesday evening after leaving work.

According to UMMC, an employee was entering their vehicle when a man demanded a ride from the victim. No weapon was reportedly used in the incident.

The subject stole the vehicle and began to drive away. According to UMMC, the victim contacted other employees, then called 9-1-1.

The medical center says that police presence will be increased across the parking lots, including “increasing lighting and camera placements” and “adding more shuttle and cart availability.”

UMMC Police is investigating the incident and reviewing surveillance cameras.

Officials ask everyone to be vigilant and report any suspicious person and/or activity to UMMC Police.

