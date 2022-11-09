Things To Know Wednesday, November 9

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) & Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.) reelected to their respective districts

Bennie Thompson was re-elected to Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District on Tuesday after defeating Republican nominee Brian Flowers. Michael Guest will serve a third term representing Mississippi’s 3rd District after defeating his Democratic challenger, Shuwaski Young.

2. Ballots from 21 Hinds Co. precincts unaccounted for as of Tuesday night

Ballots from 21 Hinds Co. precincts unaccounted for as of Tuesday night (WLBT)

Ballots from a total of 21 Hinds County precincts are unaccounted for as of Tuesday night. This, according to District 4 Election Commissioner Yvonne Horton. Officials were seen scrambling Tuesday as they worked to locate all the thumb drives that contain the ballots cast. Horton says District 2 Commissioner Toni Johnson is at least partially responsible. “Commission Toni Johnson told circuit clerk Zach Wallace that she was coming in the morning to process her bags, so all of hers may very well be down the hall.” Horton says she didn’t want to confirm that those votes are – in fact – down the hall, because that’s Johnson’s responsibility. “I don’t want to be accused of going through someone’s bag and doing something.” As for the others, Horton says officials know for sure that the votes in one precinct were left at one of the polling places. “The manager has been contacted. She went to the church, but, of course, it was locked, so she’s going in the morning.” It’s unclear how those votes will impact the results of Tuesday’s races

3. Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home

Identity released of man whose dismembered body was found behind abandoned Jackson home (WLBT)

The identity of the man whose dismembered body was found near an abandoned Jackson home has now been revealed. According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, the victim’s name is Scott Allen Tyler. He was 54 years old and white. The case began Saturday when police were called after a dog was seen wandering the road whilst carrying a severed human arm. The rest of the body was found in the woods near a home on Terry Road. An arm and a head were missing. Grisham-Stewart was notified of the remains on Sunday afternoon. There has yet to be an arrest.

