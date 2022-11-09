School board race reportedly left off some Madison County ballots

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some voters turning out for the Mid Term Elections ran into problems in Madison County Tuesday morning when they said an entire race was left off their ballots. According to election officials, the votes were cast for their candidates, but that doesn’t alleviate the concerns about the outcome of the race.

At First Presbyterian Church in Madison, the school board race was reportedly omitted from some ballots. Brandi Thompson, wife of District Two school board candidate Rylon Thompson, said his name and other candidates were not on the ballot when they voted around 7:30 a.m.

After speaking with election officials, they were given a different ballot that included the school board race.

“Some people did leave and come back. They wanted everything to be ironed out,” said Thompson. “I think they said they were gonna do the affidavit vote. So they did it that way, but I was vote 99 this morning. So this happened to many voters before we got here.”

Another issue for some Madison county voters was the redrawing of district lines.

“I was looking for it, and I see they changed my representative for the second district,” said Madison resident James Slaughter Sr. Bennie Thompson used to be in this district, and they changed it up. So it’s messed up.”

Others said they exercise their right to vote at every opportunity.

“I’m really concerned about the economy. I’m concerned about inflation, and you know the direction that this country is going in, and I don’t like to see things get out of hand with crime and things like that, said Al Osteen of Madison. “I want to stay with folks that want to keep those things under control.”

“We can do this, America. We can do what we’re supposed to do if we keep our morals in order, and we vote as our conscience leads us and not as people tell us to vote, said Madison voter Rita.

In Hinds County, poll workers report a steady stream of voters throughout the day. No major issues were reported by early afternoon. At Pearl Street AME Church in Jackson, 100 votes had been cast by one o’clock. Poll workers expected an influx of voters by late afternoon and after work hours.

“Instead of complaining, get out and make your voice heard,” said Dr. Kenneth Farrish of Jackson before casting his ballot. “Our democracy is at stake, healthcare and the well-being of our citizens.”

Hinds County Circuit Clerk Zack Wallace reported that as of Tuesday, there had been 2,800 absentee ballots cast in this election. He said the numbers are above average for an election that does not include a Presidential race.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.