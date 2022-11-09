LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Philip Gunn will not seek re-election, concluding his time as House Speaker

House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, center, speaks about the bipartisan effort of the...
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, center, speaks about the bipartisan effort of the Legislature in passing $247 million in state incentives for an economic development project in the northern part of the state during the Special Session of the Legislature, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Philip Gunn will not seek re-election, concluding his tenure as House Speaker in the Mississippi House of Representatives.

Gunn made the announcement Wednesday, saying that his years as Speaker have been “one of the greatest honors of my life.”

He has served Mississippi’s District 56 for two decades and has been House Speaker for 12 years.

“I believe we have moved Mississippi in a positive direction, and I am proud of what we have accomplished together and look forward to another productive session in 2023,” he stated.

During his tenure, lawmakers voted to change the state flag, raise teacher pay and allocate federal money in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was also during his time leading the House that the state approved legislation allowing for charter schools.

However, Gunn does say that “there will be an opportunity for me to serve our state soon and when that time comes, I will be ready.”

Representatives have already begun reacting to the move, with Rep. Lee Yancey writing that Gunn, “has been the most effective speaker in the history of MS politics: The first Republican speaker since the 19th century.”

Yancey also said of Gunn, “He will be remembered as a strong leader who doggedly pursued and achieved his goals.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin McLaurin
Alleged arsonist arrested after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field
Identity released of man whose dismembered body was found behind abandoned Jackson home
Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home
Jackson jewelry store has over $13,000 worth of jewelry stolen
Geronimo Warner
‘Unimaginably heartbreaking’: JSU basketball player passes away
Woman dies days after being shot while driving on Watkins Drive

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Devin McLaurin
Alleged arsonist denied bond in Jackson Municipal Court
UMMC employee ‘physically assaulted,’ gets car stolen while leaving work
UMMC employee ‘physically assaulted,’ gets car stolen while leaving work
Geronimo Warner
‘Unimaginably heartbreaking’: JSU basketball player passes away