Michael Guest scores 3rd term representing Mississippi’s 3rd District

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Michael Guest will serve a third term representing Mississippi’s 3rd District after defeating his Democratic challenger Tuesday night.

The incumbent congressman ran against Shuwaski Young, a military veteran and JSU graduate who once served as a White House-appointee working for the Department of Homeland Security.

Guest faced a tough primary against Naval Reserve pilot Michael Cassidy, with fewer than 300 votes separating the two on primary day at the beginning of June, forcing a runoff.

However, Guest would win that runoff handedly, securing nearly 70 percent of the vote.

Guest was first elected in 2018 in Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District after serving as a district attorney in Rankin and Madison counties.

