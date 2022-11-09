Michael Guest scores 3rd term representing Mississippi’s 3rd District
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Michael Guest will serve a third term representing Mississippi’s 3rd District after defeating his Democratic challenger Tuesday night.
The incumbent congressman ran against Shuwaski Young, a military veteran and JSU graduate who once served as a White House-appointee working for the Department of Homeland Security.
Guest faced a tough primary against Naval Reserve pilot Michael Cassidy, with fewer than 300 votes separating the two on primary day at the beginning of June, forcing a runoff.
However, Guest would win that runoff handedly, securing nearly 70 percent of the vote.
Guest was first elected in 2018 in Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District after serving as a district attorney in Rankin and Madison counties.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.