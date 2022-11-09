LawCall
Jackson jewelry store has over $13,000 worth of jewelry stolen

By Holly Emery
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson jewelry store owner says over $13,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from them Saturday by three people.

Brooks Collection Vault, located in Highland Village off I-55, caught this security video of two men and a woman inside their store.

According to the owner, the man in red walked toward the back of the store to distract one employee. Two others remained at the front counter and asked multiple times about prices.

While the employee discussed prices with the man in white, the woman was caught on video taking a bracelet from the display before

the employee turned around.

The owner says once employees realized items were missing from the cases, it was too late.

