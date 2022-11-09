Investigators: Woman may have suffered medical event before dying in Bovina crash

BOVINA, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg resident has died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash Tuesday morning at about 11 o’clock, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said.

Katherine Gaines, 57, had been driving west on Tiffintown Road in Bovina when her vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

She had not been wearing a seatbelt.

Investigators believe Gaines may have experienced a medical event just prior to losing control of her vehicle.

