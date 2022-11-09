LawCall
Flora woman pleads guilty to committing COVID-19 relief fraud(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Flora woman pleaded guilty to defrauding the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Wednesday.

According to court documents, Tarshuana Thomas, 34, fraudulently applied for two PPP loans due to claiming to be a sole proprietor of a dog breeding and sitting service.

Thomas received $12,586, which she spent on personal, non-business-related expenses. She was employed as a correctional officer with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) Yazoo City when she applied for the loans.

Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced on February 16, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866‑720‑5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.

