First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm late week; much cooler by week’s end

WEDNESDAY: As a backdoor front slips westward through the day, expect a gradual drop in humidity as temperatures run cooler than Monday and Tuesday, but still above average for early November. Expect highs in the 70s to near 80 amid a mix of clouds and sun. Cooler air filters in overnight as lows fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s by early Thursday.

THURSDAY: As Nicole edges a bit closer, clouds will spill in – blotting out the sunshine a bit, but still a quiet, seasonably mild day. Expect northeasterly breezes with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Clouds will start to break as the low starts to turn farther away from our area. We’ll turn mostly clear overnight with lows in the 50s again.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Expect highs in the 70s Friday ahead of the front amid mostly to partly sunny skies. Clouds will thicken overnight – eventually, moisture streaking across the region will yield a period of rain by late Friday night into Saturday morning. Rain will streak through amid a much cooler, brisk airmass Saturday – where highs will only manage the 50s. Rain will exit into the afternoon, clearing for the end of the weekend. We’ll be near freezing Saturday and Sunday nights. Cooler than average temperatures hang around through much of next week with occasional periods of rain.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Tropical Storm Nicole is likely to make progress through the northern Bahamas today and make a landfall in south-central Florida late tonight or early Thursday. Its track is likely to move north over central Florida, yielding prolonged impacts late week of heavy rains and gusty winds, likely as a category 1 hurricane. An approaching front from the west will help to push Nicole away from going too far west into the Gulf of Mexico.

