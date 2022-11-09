LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

First Alert Forecast: cold front to bring wintry feels by this weekend

Colder weather arrives this weekend
Colder weather arrives this weekend(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Drier and slightly cooler air will continue to filter in from the east today from a backdoor cold front. This will knock back humidity levels and temperatures this afternoon across central and southwest Mississippi. Highs today won’t be as warm, but still above average in the middle and upper 70s to near 80 degrees in a few spots. Tonight will also be cooler with drier air in place with lows down in the lower 50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Our weather will remain pleasant for Thursday ahead of big changes late Friday into the weekend. Temperatures will top out in the middle 70s tomorrow afternoon as winds flow out of the east.

A serious cold front is expected to dive southeastward into the region late Friday, which will usher in much colder air. Ahead of this front, highs will reach the 70s again Friday afternoon before temperatures begin to quickly fall into Friday night to the lower 40s. We could also see a few passing light showers as the front moves in Friday night and Saturday morning. Wintry feels will arrive behind the front over the weekend with afternoon highs in the 50s and overnight lows near freezing. Cooler than normal temperatures are expected to stick around with us into next week as rain chances return.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin McLaurin
Alleged arsonist arrested after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field
Identity released of man whose dismembered body was found behind abandoned Jackson home
Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home
Jackson jewelry store has over $13,000 worth of jewelry stolen
Woman dies days after being shot while driving on Watkins Drive
Faye Hudson forgoes sitting at the private kiosks to fill out her ballot, Tuesday, Nov. 8,...
LIVE RESULTS: 4 House seats on ballot, 1 without incumbent

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm late week; much cooler by week’s end
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonably warm late week; much colder by week's end
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Wintry feels arrive by this weekend
First Alert Forecast: warm in the 80s today before blast of cold air arrives by this weekend