First Alert Forecast: cold front to bring wintry feels by this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Drier and slightly cooler air will continue to filter in from the east today from a backdoor cold front. This will knock back humidity levels and temperatures this afternoon across central and southwest Mississippi. Highs today won’t be as warm, but still above average in the middle and upper 70s to near 80 degrees in a few spots. Tonight will also be cooler with drier air in place with lows down in the lower 50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Our weather will remain pleasant for Thursday ahead of big changes late Friday into the weekend. Temperatures will top out in the middle 70s tomorrow afternoon as winds flow out of the east.

A serious cold front is expected to dive southeastward into the region late Friday, which will usher in much colder air. Ahead of this front, highs will reach the 70s again Friday afternoon before temperatures begin to quickly fall into Friday night to the lower 40s. We could also see a few passing light showers as the front moves in Friday night and Saturday morning. Wintry feels will arrive behind the front over the weekend with afternoon highs in the 50s and overnight lows near freezing. Cooler than normal temperatures are expected to stick around with us into next week as rain chances return.

