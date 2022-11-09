LawCall
Ezell projected as winner in 4th Congressional District race

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The results in Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District race are in, and Republican candidate Mike Ezell is being projected as the winner.

The Associated Press is predicting Ezell will take his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for District 4 after defeating Democratic candidate Johnny Dupree and Libertarian candidate Alden Johnson.

Ezell was leading against Dupree and Johnson comfortably throughout the night.

As of 9:25 p.m., Ezell sits at 75% of the votes, while Dupree has 23% and Johnson has 2%.

Ezell has spent more than 40 years in law enforcement and was recently the Jackson County Sheriff.

Click HERE for more results in the 2022 midterm elections.

