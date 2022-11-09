LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

‘Exceptional’ discovery: Bronze statues dating back to Roman times found

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Italy is hailing an “exceptional” discovery after archaeologists uncovered more than two dozen beautifully preserved bronze statues.

The statues reportedly date back to ancient Roman times.

Archaeologists said the statues were found in thermal baths in San Casciano Dei Bagni, a hilltop town in Tuscany.

The muddy ruins of an ancient bath house have been explored by archaeologists since 2019.

A researcher coordinating the dig said the statues used to adorn a sanctuary before they were immersed in thermal waters, in a sort of ritual, “probably around the 1st century A.D.”

A top culture ministry official is calling it one of the most remarkable discoveries “in the history of the ancient Mediterranean.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin McLaurin
Alleged arsonist arrested after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field
Identity released of man whose dismembered body was found behind abandoned Jackson home
Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home
Jackson jewelry store has over $13,000 worth of jewelry stolen
Woman dies days after being shot while driving on Watkins Drive
Faye Hudson forgoes sitting at the private kiosks to fill out her ballot, Tuesday, Nov. 8,...
LIVE RESULTS: 4 House seats on ballot, 1 without incumbent

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about what's at stake in the midterms during a Democratic National...
Amid midterm show of Democratic strength, warnings for Biden
Geronimo Warner
‘Unimaginably heartbreaking’: JSU basketball player passes away
Even with a slim majority, the Republicans could bring a new intensity to Capitol Hill with...
Republicans in struggle to break Democrats’ hold on Congress
FILE - Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 4, 2022. Twitter has begun adding...
‘Official’ Twitter tag for some users appears, then vanishes