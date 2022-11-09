LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts

Drake, 21 Savage sued for fake Vogue cover story

Singer Drake is pictured in this photo from June 16, 2022. Conde Nast is suing him and 21...
Singer Drake is pictured in this photo from June 16, 2022. Conde Nast is suing him and 21 Savage for using a fake cover story to promote their new album.(Drake / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Conde Nast is suing Drake and 21 Savage for using a fake cover story to promote their new album, “Her Loss.”

The singers claimed the story would appear in Vogue magazine.

Drake posted the fake cover story on social media and even thanked one of Vogue’s editors for her support.

The publisher’s lawyer filed a complaint in federal court on Monday and said the stunt was “a flagrant infringement of the company’s trademark.”

The fake cover story was one of several efforts the singers made to promote their album.

They said they would appear on the Howard Stern show and on NPR. Both appearances did not happen.

So far, there has been no comment on the lawsuit from Drake or 21 Savage.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin McLaurin
Alleged arsonist arrested after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field
Identity released of man whose dismembered body was found behind abandoned Jackson home
Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home
Woman dies days after being shot while driving on Watkins Drive
Jackson jewelry store has over $13,000 worth of jewelry stolen
Mississippi has two winners after Tuesday morning’s Powerball drawing.
$50,000 Powerball ticket bought in Gautier; second winner in Mississippi

Latest News

John Fetterman gives a victory speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. He is projected to win his...
Democrats beating back GOP surge, but control of Congress unclear
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers...
Brittney Griner sent to Russian penal colony to serve sentence
FILE - Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 4, 2022. Twitter has begun adding...
Twitter to add ‘official’ mark to verified big accounts
Things To Know
Things To Know Wednesday, November 9
Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Florida.
Tropical Storm Nicole bears down on the Bahamas, Florida