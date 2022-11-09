Bennie Thompson re-elected to Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bennie Thompson was re-elected to Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District on Tuesday after defeating Republican nominee Brian Flowers.

Thompson has served Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District since 1993. He also serves as chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee and co-chairman of a committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The 2nd District now encompasses most of western Mississippi and much of the metro Jackson area.

