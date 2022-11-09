Barbara Dunn, longtime Hinds County circuit clerk, passes away

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Barbara Dunn, Hinds County’s longtime circuit clerk, has died, according to current Circuit Clerk Zach Wallace.

Dunn, served as circuit clerk for more than 31 years before retiring.

She stepped down in 2015, endorsing her successor, Wallace, in that year’s race.

Wallace said he has spoken with Dunn’s family, and said they are asking for prayers and privacy at this time.

Tributes for the former county leader are already coming in, with Sheriff Tyree Jones saying, “We are thankful for her service and commitment. May God be with the many lives she touched.”

