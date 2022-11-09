LawCall
Ballots from 21 Hinds Co. precincts unaccounted for as of Tuesday night

Ballots from 21 Hinds Co. precincts unaccounted for as of Tuesday night
Ballots from 21 Hinds Co. precincts unaccounted for as of Tuesday night(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ballots from a total of 21 Hinds County precincts are unaccounted for as of Tuesday night.

This according to District 4 Election Commissioner Yvonne Horton.

These votes are located on a USB drive, Horton told reporters Tuesday evening, disclosing that one of those USBs was left inside a church, which was locked.

Horton says that District 2 Commissioner Toni Johnson will “process her bag” Wednesday morning, meaning she may be in possession of multiple USBs containing voting data.

“So if that commissioner doesn’t come, they don’t touch their bags?” a reporter asked Horton, with Horton responding, “Yes.”

“Is there a reason for that?” the reporter continued, with Horton again saying, “Yes.”

“What is that reason?” the reporter asked Horton.

“I, Yvonne Horton, do not [want] to be accused of going into someone’s bag and doing something. So if it’s missing, I’m not going to be accused of it. If the Lord asks me one question to go to heaven, Yvonne did you touch any bag in District Two? I can so, ‘No.’”

