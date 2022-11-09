Alleged arsonist denied bond in Jackson Municipal Court

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man arrested in connection with a string of arsons this week has been denied bond in Jackson Municipal Court.

On Tuesday, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department arrested Devin McLaurin, and charged him with six counts of arson and one count of felony malicious mischief.

He was denied bond on his six arson charges and given a $25,000 bond on the malicious mischief charge. Charges included four counts of first-degree arson for burning dwellings and two counts of arson for burning other structures.

Fires broke out at six structures, including two churches and at the baseball field at Jackson State University.

Devin is currently being held at the Hinds County Detention Center. His case has been bound over to Hinds County Court.

