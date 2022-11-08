LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts

As winter approaches, the Jackson Fire Department installs free smoke detectors to prevent fire injuries and deaths

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fatal Westwood Drive fire late Sunday night caused so much damage that investigators say right now it can’t be determined if the home had a working smoke detector. According to the Jackson Fire Department, it’s a reminder to always have working smoke alarms.

“This is where they put my first smoke alarm up right outside the kitchen,” said Ruth Smith, pointing to the new detection device on her living room wall.

The 84-year-old is now protected in the event of a fire at her Wiggins Road home after the Jackson Fire Department replaced three smoke detectors she’d had for years.

“This one looks like it’s new, but it doesn’t work,” said Smith while holding an outdated smoke detector.

The retired administrative assistant is one of the hundreds of residents equipped with smoke alarms containing batteries that last for 10 years.

“They wanted to see my old ones, and I showed them all of my old ones that I had, and none of them worked. None of them worked,” said Smith.

Jackson Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders hoped residents checked their smoke detectors and changed their batteries when setting their clocks Sunday. When installing the smoke alarms, the department also instructs citizens on developing an escape plan and other safety tips.

“Exit that home. Call 911,” said Sanders. “Never go back inside of the home, but make sure that you actually have a meeting place with your family when you all exit the home.”

The Jackson Fire Department installs 500 to 600 free smoke detectors each year.

“I feel comfortable. I feel much better. I feel safer,” added Smith. “I’m just so appreciative of the fire department installing my smoke detectors and taking my old ones out.”

Call the Jackson Fire Department at 601-960-1399 to schedule an appointment for free smoke alarm installations.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm in Jackson; head still missing
‘He was just a light’: Copiah County fairgrounds hosts event honoring the life of Brad Pennington
‘He was just a light’: Copiah County fairgrounds hosts event honoring the life of Brad Pennington
People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
The jet crashed near Whispering Pines Road in Lowndes County, Mississippi. A serviceman is seen...
Plane from Air Force training base crashes in Mississippi
Crystalline Barnes
Jury finds JPD officers not liable in Crystalline Barnes’ killing despite using excessive force

Latest News

Lumumba discusses the city's efforts to bring on a water operator.
City, state saying little on water manager selection process
Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm in Jackson; head still missing
As winter approaches the Jackson Fire Department installs free smoke detectors to prevent fire injur
Mayor submitted letter to Biden ‘clarifying and reiterating’ Jackson’s critical water needs