As winter approaches, the Jackson Fire Department installs free smoke detectors to prevent fire injuries and deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fatal Westwood Drive fire late Sunday night caused so much damage that investigators say right now it can’t be determined if the home had a working smoke detector. According to the Jackson Fire Department, it’s a reminder to always have working smoke alarms.

“This is where they put my first smoke alarm up right outside the kitchen,” said Ruth Smith, pointing to the new detection device on her living room wall.

The 84-year-old is now protected in the event of a fire at her Wiggins Road home after the Jackson Fire Department replaced three smoke detectors she’d had for years.

“This one looks like it’s new, but it doesn’t work,” said Smith while holding an outdated smoke detector.

The retired administrative assistant is one of the hundreds of residents equipped with smoke alarms containing batteries that last for 10 years.

“They wanted to see my old ones, and I showed them all of my old ones that I had, and none of them worked. None of them worked,” said Smith.

Jackson Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders hoped residents checked their smoke detectors and changed their batteries when setting their clocks Sunday. When installing the smoke alarms, the department also instructs citizens on developing an escape plan and other safety tips.

“Exit that home. Call 911,” said Sanders. “Never go back inside of the home, but make sure that you actually have a meeting place with your family when you all exit the home.”

The Jackson Fire Department installs 500 to 600 free smoke detectors each year.

“I feel comfortable. I feel much better. I feel safer,” added Smith. “I’m just so appreciative of the fire department installing my smoke detectors and taking my old ones out.”

Call the Jackson Fire Department at 601-960-1399 to schedule an appointment for free smoke alarm installations.

