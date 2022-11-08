Victim killed near apartment complex in Warren County intended to assault teen

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Just after 1 a.m, dispatchers received a call from 902 Blossom Lane at the Apple Orchard Apartments just outside Vicksburg about a crash.

Medics and sheriff deputies determined that the driver of a Nissan sedan that had struck a tree was dead from a gunshot wound to the head. A passenger in the vehicle was injured from the impact of the crash and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The deceased gunshot victim was Cameron Deon Jefferson, 17, of Vicksburg.

Investigators have since pieced together the following narrative:

Three young Vicksburg men, Cameron Dewayne Kelly, 18, Marcus Darrell Lee, 18, and Cameron Deon Jefferson, 17, had gone to the Apple Orchard apartments intending to assault someone they knew — a 16-year-old male, who has not been identified due to his status as a juvenile.

Jefferson was armed with a handgun. The men were in the parking lot waiting when a Nissan sedan pulled up. The driver got out and left the car running while he entered an apartment.

At least one of the three men, who’d been lying in wait, followed him inside, according to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace. Jefferson, meanwhile, got into the running car and sped off, not realizing the 16-year-old they were looking for was in the backseat of that vehicle and that he too was armed. He shot Jefferson in the head before the car crashed into a tree.

Marcus Lee turned himself in to authorities on Nov. 3, and Cameron Kelly did so the following day. They have since been arraigned and charged with burglary and motor vehicle theft, in addition to 1st-degree murder, as a result of a law that holds responsible all willing participants in the commission of a crime. Both men have been held without bail.

