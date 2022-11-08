Things To Know for Tuesday, November 8

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. MAP: Seven overnight fires break out at churches, JSU baseball field, gas station

Seven overnight fires break out at churches, JSU baseball field, gas station (WLBT)

The Jackson Fire Department has launched an arson investigation into at least seven overnight fires. One of the fires broke out on the baseball field at Jackson State University. At least two of the structures were churches, the Epiphany Church at the corner of Isaiah Montgomery and Dalton Streets and the Greater Bethlehem Temple Church at the corner of Prentiss Street and Robinson Road. Another fire broke out at a gas station on Terry Road. Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said the 911 calls came in between 2:30 and 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. We are trying to get more information on whether anyone was injured as investigators work to figure out who’s responsible.

2. November 2022 election: key races, polling places, voting rules & more

A voter sits alone at a poll kiosk to cast his vote at a Mississippi Second Congressional District Primary election precinct, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

WBLT has gathered the answers to most of your questions regarding big races, polling places, and voter information here .

3. Reeves: State has never denied water funding to Jackson, cannot discriminate under federal statute

FILE (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Mississippi has never denied Jackson federal money to address water needs, according to a letter Gov. Tate Reeves sent to Reps. Bennie Thompson and Carolyn Maloney. Monday, Reeves released an 11-page letter he sent to the representatives in response to their inquiry into how the state distributed and would continue to distribute federal funding for water infrastructure work. Reeves refutes claims that the state had discriminated against Jackson, including telling Thompson and Maloney that the state has approved every application the city submitted for loans under the Mississippi State Revolving Loan Fund.

