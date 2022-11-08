Southern Miss to face Coastal Carolina with QB position uncertain

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After winning three straight games, the Golden Eagles’ win streak got cut short after losing 42-14 against a physical Georgia State Panthers team this past Saturday.

Everyone has a bad day, and it was just one of those days for Southern Miss against Georgia State. The Golden Eagles now have a huge opportunity to redeem themselves on Saturday, November 12, as they will travel to Conway, South Carolina to take on the topped ranked Sun Belt team, Coastal Carolina with another chance to impress on national TV.

Southern Miss has a tough task ahead as the Chanticleers have only lost one game this season. In defeat, Coastal Carolina gave up over 300 rushing yards, something Head Coach Will Hall and the offense will look to try and exploit.

“Hopefully we can do some things well [on offense],” Coach Hall said. “They’ve [Coastal Carolina] been good for a long time and are really well-coached... We’re gonna have to play really well to have a good outcome this weekend.”

The offense will need to score points this weekend to keep up with the Chanticleers’ high-powered attack. After taking starting quarterback Zach Wilcke out of the game last Saturday, it is unclear who will start the game at QB and lead the offense. It may take more than one quarterback to get a positive result.

“We’re gonna play a lot of [quarterbacks], it’ll be fun to watch,” Coach Hall said.

Bowl eligibility is still attainable this season with three games left to play as the Golden Eagles sit at 5-4.

The Sun Belt Conference matchup is set to kick off at 6;30 p.m. at Brooks Stadium in Conway. Live game coverage will be aired on ESPNU.

