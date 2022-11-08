LawCall
Second suspect charged in connection to Hattiesburg shooting investigation

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police have charged another individual in connection to the Wednesday, Nov. 2, shooting on West 5th Street.

According to HPD, 19-year-old Jordan Willis, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to the Hattiesburg police on Monday, Nov. 7. He has been charged with tampering with physical evidence in connection to the incident.

Additional charges are pending for Willis as the investigation progresses.

On Friday, Nov. 4, HPD announced that 20-year-old Justin Williams, of Hattiesburg, had been charged with 1st-degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in connection to the case.

HPD said additional arrests were pending as the investigation continued.

Five people were injured during the shooting and taken to a local hospital. Two later died from their injuries.

The deceased included 48-year-old Ricardo Hollingsworth and 57-year-old Sherry Strickland. Both were from Hattiesburg.

As of Friday, two of the three injured people taken to the hospital were released, according to HPD.

HPD said the shooting was an isolated incident that stemmed from an argument between neighbors.

Willis has been booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

If anyone has information about the incident, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

