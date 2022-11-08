Mississippi man accused of video voyeurism in Sulphur

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Mississippi man has been arrested after being accused of recording someone in a portable restroom at a job site in Sulphur, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says detectives arrested Travon K. Lee, 21, on Nov. 3 after an investigation into the incident. The detectives say Lee admitted to the incident when they spoke with him.

Lee was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for video voyeurism. On Nov. 5, he was released on a $40,000 bond signed by Judge Derrick Kee.

