Lumumba pleas for president’s help as state emergency over water winds down

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is pleading for federal help for Jackson’s beleaguered water system, just days before the state’s emergency declaration is set to expire.

In a November 3 letter to President Joe Biden, the mayor implored the president for help, citing Gov. Tate Reeves’ decision to pull out of Jackson on November 22.

Among requests, the mayor is asking for direct financial assistance to help pay for the one-year operations and management contract, as well as an extension of the federal emergency declaration governing the water system.

Jackson and the state are currently seeking a vendor to take over management of the city’s water system once the state declaration ends. The contract will be for one year, with possible options to extend, and will be paid for with city dollars.

At a press conference on Monday, Lumumba offered few details on how to pay for it, telling reporters, “I will never say that every dollar is accounted for, because, you know, you can never know how things increase.”

He also wouldn’t say how much expects the contract to cost, saying that could impact negotiations with potential vendors.

The mayor also wants Biden to direct the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help winterize and repair main leaks in the city’s distribution system “as soon as possible, to reduce current... water losses and ensure continuous service.”

Main breaks have been a major source of water loss during cold winters. However, the most recent water crisis occurred when equipment failures at the O.B. Curtis Plant let to tens of thousands of people being without water.

The mayor tells the president the help is needed, after Reeves refused a request to extend his emergency declaration governing the city’s water system. Reeves recently announced that the declaration would come to an end on November 22.

“The intention... was to provide ample time for knowledge transfer to an operations and maintenance contractor while ensuring the stabilization and winterization of the system - as we are approaching subfreezing temperatures here in Jackson,” he wrote. “Rather than respond to the extension request, Governor Reeves indicated he intends to accelerate the removal of emergency services support. Therefore, it is imperative that the city of Jackson receive immediate and direct federal assistance.”

Lumumba said he reached out to the governor seeking the extension on October 13. Two weeks later, Reeves announced that he would extend the emergency declaration to from November 17 to November 22 to allow for additional time for the state to turn over water system management to a private contractor.

The state and city are currently seeking vendors to manage the city’s two water treatment plants, water well systems, and elevated tanks for the next 12 months.

Responses to both the city and state’s separate requests were due November 7, giving both entities just over two weeks to evaluate proposals and execute a contract.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency issued a request for qualifications in mid-October seeking a contractor to manage the city’s water system for a year. Jackson then issued its own competing request for proposals, saying it did not get a say in how the RFQ was drawn up.

Lumumba has gone on to say that the city will not participate in the state’s RFQ and will not recognize the contractor chosen. The state maintains that it will continue to push forward, and as of Tuesday, was still reviewing contractors’ responses to their request.

Meanwhile, the mayor has repeatedly said he’s “prayerful” the city can fill the position by that time but was not sure. He also has provided few details about a contingency plan if the contract could not be finalized by the November 22 date.

Lumumba ends the letter on a personal note. “After our discussion at the beginning of the crisis, you assured me that you would do all you could to help the residents of Jackson, and I believe you to be a man of your word,” he wrote. “I sincerely appreciate your consideration of these requests, which are vital to the protection of safe drinking water and the public health of the residents of Jackson.”

We have reached out to Gov. Tate Reeves’ office and will update this story when a statement is provided.

