JSU women’s soccer team takes on #1 Alabama in 2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament

(Southwestern Athletic Conference)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State University women’s soccer team will face the Crimson Tide.

JSU was selected Monday to face #1 Alabama in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament.

The Tigers tuned in to the NCAA soccer selection show as they hosted a watch party Monday afternoon to see where they would land on the bracket.

Cheers and tears filled the room when the placement the team was announced.

The 2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Champions will take on the Crimson Tide Friday at 7 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

See the full 2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament bracket here.

