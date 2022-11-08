LawCall
Arson investigation underway into at least six overnight fires, two at churches

fire
fire
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department has opened an arson investigation into at least six overnight fires.

At least two of the structures were churches, the Epiphany Church at the corner of Isaiah Montgomery and Dalton Streets and the Greater Bethlehem Temple Church at the corner of Prentiss Street and Robinson Road.

A third fire broke out near Jackson State University around Pascagoula and Briggs Streets.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said the 911 calls came in between 2:30 and 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

We are trying to get more information on where the other fires occurred and if anyone was injured as investigators work to figure out who’s responsible.

