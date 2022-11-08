LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts

Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home

Identity released of man whose dismembered body was found behind abandoned Jackson home
Identity released of man whose dismembered body was found behind abandoned Jackson home(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The identity of the man whose dismembered body was found near an abandoned Jackson home has now been revealed.

According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, the victim’s name is Scott Allen Tyler. He was 54 years old and white.

The case began Saturday, when police were called after a dog was seen wandering the road whilst carrying a severed human arm.

The rest of the body was found in the woods near a home on Terry Road. An arm and a head were missing.

Grisham-Stewart was notified of the remains on Sunday afternoon. There has yet to be an arrest.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm in Jackson; head still missing
Devin McLaurin
Alleged arsonist arrested after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field
The jet crashed near Whispering Pines Road in Lowndes County, Mississippi. A serviceman is seen...
Plane from Air Force training base crashes in Mississippi
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Woman dies days after being shot while driving on Watkins Drive

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Mississippi has two winners after Tuesday morning’s Powerball drawing.
$50,000 Powerball ticket bought in Gautier; second winner in Mississippi
Sheriff Tyree Jones said Preston Hart escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center on Tuesday.
Authorities searching for detainee who escaped from Raymond Detention Center
Jackson Zoological Park visitor center
Abandoned by his mother, hit by a car, a young bear finds home at Jackson Zoo