First Alert Forecast:

By Dave Roberts
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Very warm temperatures on this Monday and just as warm weather can be expected Tuesday, Election Day.  We have no concerns this week for rain, after receiving two inches over the weekend.  Expect sunny skies every day, but temperatures will start sliding Wednesday.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle and upper 80s.  Wednesday through Friday will be in the 70s.  Highs will only reach the 50s this weekend, despite sunshine and overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s.  Frost or freeze conditions are possible Sunday and Monday mornings.  Subtropical Storm Nicole could reach Florida from the east on Thursday.  It will then move northward through Florida bringing them rain and wind, possibly as a hurricane.  At the same time, a strong, but dry cold front will sweep across our area and push the storm up the east coast, away from us.  The average high is 70 this time of year and the average low is 46.  Sunrise is 6:23am and the sunset is 5:04pm.  Today or Monday’s high in Jackson was 86, which ties for the record high for the date.  Vicksburg set a new record at 89 degrees.  Jackson also tied for a record Sunday of 87 degrees.

