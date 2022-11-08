LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts

First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Election Day; colder changes by week’s end

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat for Election Day Tuesday. Patchy fog could change your morning routine. Other than that, expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs, near records, in the lower to middle 80s amid a muggy air mass. An easterly wind and a backdoor front will be poised to slip into the area late Tuesday night into early Wednesday that will help to ease back the humidity levels. We’ll stay warm in the lower to middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: As a backdoor front slips westward through the day, expect a gradual drop in humidity as temperatures run cooler than Monday and Tuesday, but still above average for early November. Expect highs in the 70s to near 80 amid a mix of clouds and sun. Cooler air filters in overnight as lows fall back into the lower to middle 50s by early Thursday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Looking east, Subtropical Storm Nicole will be moving onshore in south-central Florida by early Thursday. Being on the western periphery of Nicole will likely keep our area quiet and dry. Another front will approach – from the west this time, by late week and usher in a more substantial blast of colder air by the weekend and into early next week. Highs by the weekend will be in the 50s, lows near freezing.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Subtropical Storm Nicole formed east of the Bahamian Islands Monday and is poised to affect an already weary Florida. Its track is likely to move westward toward central Florida, yielding prolonged impacts late week of heavy rains and gusty winds, possibly as a category 1 hurricane. An approaching front from the west will help to push Nicole away from going too far west into the Gulf of Mexico.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm in Jackson; head still missing
The jet crashed near Whispering Pines Road in Lowndes County, Mississippi. A serviceman is seen...
Plane from Air Force training base crashes in Mississippi
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Body found in Jackson home after crews battle fire
Body found in Jackson home after crews battle fire
Mix-used development, traffic accommodations coming to city of Brandon
Mixed use development, traffic accommodations coming to city of Brandon

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Big cool down arrives this weekend
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy early in the week ahead of a big cool down into the weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: near-record warmth early week; cooler changes by week’s end
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: near-record highs early week; well-below average by week's end