First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Election Day; colder changes by week’s end

TUESDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat for Election Day Tuesday. Patchy fog could change your morning routine. Other than that, expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs, near records, in the lower to middle 80s amid a muggy air mass. An easterly wind and a backdoor front will be poised to slip into the area late Tuesday night into early Wednesday that will help to ease back the humidity levels. We’ll stay warm in the lower to middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: As a backdoor front slips westward through the day, expect a gradual drop in humidity as temperatures run cooler than Monday and Tuesday, but still above average for early November. Expect highs in the 70s to near 80 amid a mix of clouds and sun. Cooler air filters in overnight as lows fall back into the lower to middle 50s by early Thursday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Looking east, Subtropical Storm Nicole will be moving onshore in south-central Florida by early Thursday. Being on the western periphery of Nicole will likely keep our area quiet and dry. Another front will approach – from the west this time, by late week and usher in a more substantial blast of colder air by the weekend and into early next week. Highs by the weekend will be in the 50s, lows near freezing.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Subtropical Storm Nicole formed east of the Bahamian Islands Monday and is poised to affect an already weary Florida. Its track is likely to move westward toward central Florida, yielding prolonged impacts late week of heavy rains and gusty winds, possibly as a category 1 hurricane. An approaching front from the west will help to push Nicole away from going too far west into the Gulf of Mexico.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.