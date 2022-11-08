First Alert Forecast: warm in the 80s today before blast of cold air arrives by this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Record-high temperatures will be in jeopardy again today with warmer than normal weather in the forecast. Expect highs this afternoon to peak in the middle to a few upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be slow to cool off through this evening and overnight as winds flow out of the east. We will likely dip to the 70s after sunset before bottoming out to the 60s overnight with areas of patchy fog possible.

Tropical Storm Nicole will help usher in a backdoor cold front by Wednesday, which will knock back our temperatures and humidity a bit. Highs tomorrow afternoon are expected to top out in the middle to upper 70s. Tomorrow night will also be slightly cooler down in the lower 50s by early Thursday morning.

Highs in the 70s will continue through the remainder of the work week before a more serious cold front dives in by this weekend. This front will allow for a much colder air mass to settle in where it will feel more like winter. Afternoon temperatures look to struggle to get out of the 50s with overnight lows much colder near freezing in the 30s.

Talkin’ Tropics: Nicole is now fully a tropical storm this afternoon as it tracks west towards the Bahamas. Hurricane Warnings are already in effect for parts of the Bahamian Islands and the Florida coast ahead of Nicole’s arrival, which is forecast to become a category 1 hurricane by late Wednesday. Nicole will eventually curve to the NE later this week before tracking up the east coast bringing heavy rains and gusty winds.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.