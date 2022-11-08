First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson reached 87 degrees today, which breaks the old record of 86 for November 8th. Slightly cooler weather will move in Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. A big change is coming our way Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will fall into the 40s Saturday morning and scattered rain showers will dance around the area with highs only reaching the 50s at best. Sunday will start off around freezing but reach the 50s with sunshine. Expect much cooler than normal weather next week with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. The average high this time of year is 69 and the average low is 46. Tropical Storm Nicole will reach Florida Wednesday or Thursday as a low-end hurricane and move northward across the state. As it weakens, it will continue bringing them rain and gusty wind.

