Final preparations and predictions are being made ahead of Mississippi’s midterm election day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Polls open for the midterm elections at 7:00 Tuesday morning.

Local races will vary depending on where you live, but everyone in the state will be voting for the U.S. House seats.

It takes a lot of logistics work at the county level to be prepared for Election Day but with less than 24 hours to go, Hinds County election officials had items ready for pick up.

“These are the electronic poll books, the receiving and returning managers pick these up. They have been calibrated,” explained Hinds County Election Commissioner for District 4 Yvonne Horton. “They’ve been tested, and they have the correct names, and they are ready to be used.”

Turnout was low in both the primaries and the runoffs for these midterm races. So, we wanted to look at a comparison of absentee voting from four years ago to now. More than 16,00 fewer absentee ballots have been requested and received this year compared to the midterms four years ago. Now, it’s not a direct apples-to-apples comparison because there was also a special Senate race at stake in Mississippi in 2018.

However, even if turnout is high Tuesday, Jackson State University’s Political Science chair Dr. Maruice Mangum says he doesn’t expect shake-ups this go-around.

“Looking at it by congressional districts, you know, the state legislature in Mississippi drew the lines where Democrats are largely in one district, and numerical minorities in all the other districts,” noted Dr. Mangum. “I.e....there is one safe seat for a Democrat, but all the other seats are safe for Republicans. So, you know, that’s why the national media hasn’t paid too much to us here in Mississippi. You can pretty much figure out what’s going to happen because things are going to continue the same.”

Secretary of State Michael Watson told us recently that his office partnered with national groups to test the election systems in the state.

They were checking to make sure your data is safe, and Watson reports that the systems got a “clean bill of health.”

Mississippi Votes is among the organizations asking that if anyone has trouble at the polls, they report it.

“They can call the hotline number, which is powered by our community partners, one voice Mississippi and a civic engagement roundtable,” said Velvet Johnson. “So, of course, some of our staff members will be there at one voice to man the hotline, and that number is 1-888-601-vote.”

We have other links to information to know before you head to the polls at the link below.

