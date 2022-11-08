City, state saying little on water manager selection process

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More questions than answers Monday regarding the capital city and state’s separate efforts to bring on a water system operator for Jackson.

Responses to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s (MEMA) request for qualifications and the city’s request for proposals to manage Jackson’s water system were due on November 7.

The city and MEMA have yet to say how many responses they received to their respective requests.

MEMA Chief Communications Officer Malary White said the agency would not release specifics until the selection process is over, while Jackson Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne said any information regarding RFPs are confidential until an award is made.

“RFPs aren’t made public until they’re awarded,” she said. “There’s a statute in public records that speaks to that.”

We are working to obtain a copy of the statute Payne was referring to and have reached out to Jackson City Attorney Catoria Martin for clarification.

During his Monday media briefing, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the city had received responses to its request but didn’t know how many.

“I do know that we have had submission. I don’t know how many may have submitted, but I do know that we’ve had submission,” he said. “Obviously, the time period where we review those submissions will go into place and [we’ll] make sure that everything meets the standards it needs to, and then we’ll review.”

The city and state both began advertising for water operators last month. Responses to both requests were due November 7. The state is expected to have a contract in place by November 15, while the city is expected to have a contractor in place by November 17.

The requests were issued, in part, to ensure that the city’s water plants are adequately staffed once the state pulls out.

The state took over operations of Jackson’s system in late August, after equipment failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant cut service for tens of thousands of people.

The selected vendor, under both requests, is expected to operate the city’s two water treatment plants, well water systems and elevated storage tanks for 12 months.

Exactly who will get the contract remains to be seen. MEMA and city officials maintain they both will select a contractor.

However, Lumumba said the city, not the state, will have the final say on who gets the work.

“The city, under both documents is anticipated to pay the costs,” he said. “And, so, that would have to be approved by me and the council.”

Meanwhile, the administration is not participating in the state’s evaluation process.

Under provisions of the state’s RFQ, a three-member team would conduct technical evaluations of responses.

A representative of the city’s Public Works Department was expected to be a part of that team. However, the city is refusing to participate in that process.

It’s also still unclear how much a contract would cost and where the city would find the money to pay for it.

The mayor said the city officials do have an estimate on what the work should cost, but still has to evaluate proposals to see that they are in line with that amount.

“I will never say that every dollar is accounted for,” he said, “because you know, you can never know how things increase.”

