LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts

Authorities searching for detainee who escaped from Raymond Detention Center

Sheriff Tyree Jones said Preston Hart escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center on Tuesday.
Sheriff Tyree Jones said Preston Hart escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center on Tuesday.(Hinds County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they say escaped from the Raymond Detention Center Tuesday during court proceedings.

The escapee is Preston Hart, 29. He is said to be wearing a red jumpsuit and was on foot in a wooded area near County Farm Road and U.S. 18, according to a social media post from Sheriff Tyree Jones.

He was being housed on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of business burglary, resisting arrest and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Several agencies are assisting in the search, including the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Forest County Sheriff’s Department, Clinton Police Department, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department. Jackson Police Department’s Real Time Command Center is also helping.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm in Jackson; head still missing
Two of the structures were churches, the Epiphany Church at the corner of Isaiah Montgomery and...
Arson suspected in six overnight fires at churches, JSU baseball field, gas station
The jet crashed near Whispering Pines Road in Lowndes County, Mississippi. A serviceman is seen...
Plane from Air Force training base crashes in Mississippi
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Body found in Jackson home after crews battle fire
Body found in Jackson home after crews battle fire

Latest News

Jackson Zoological Park visitor center
Abandoned by his mother, hit by a car, a young bear finds home at Jackson Zoo
JSU women’s soccer team takes on #1 Alabama in 2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Southern Miss to face Coastal Carolina with QB position uncertain
AP Image: President Joe Biden
Lumumba pleads for president’s help as state emergency over water winds down