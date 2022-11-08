Authorities searching for detainee who escaped from Raymond Detention Center

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they say escaped from the Raymond Detention Center Tuesday during court proceedings.

The escapee is Preston Hart, 29. He is said to be wearing a red jumpsuit and was on foot in a wooded area near County Farm Road and U.S. 18, according to a social media post from Sheriff Tyree Jones.

ALERT 🚨 Escaped detainee Preston Hart-29 from RDC courtroom during court proceedings. LSW red jumpsuit and on foot in a wooded area near County Farm Rd./Hwy 18. Hart was being housed for Business Burglary, Armed Robbery x2

Convicted Felon w/firearm and Resisting Arrest. pic.twitter.com/tm5GUxD8r1 — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) November 8, 2022

He was being housed on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of business burglary, resisting arrest and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Several agencies are assisting in the search, including the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Forest County Sheriff’s Department, Clinton Police Department, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department. Jackson Police Department’s Real Time Command Center is also helping.

