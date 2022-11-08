LawCall
Alleged arsonist arrested after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field

Devin McLaurin
Devin McLaurin(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has arrested the man wanted in connection with multiple arsons around the City of Jackson, which occurred early Tuesday morning. The suspect has been identified as Devin McLaurin.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says deputies located and arrested McLaurin in Terry near the Hinds and Copiah County line thanks to a tip. According to the sheriff, McLaurin will be transferred to the Jackson Police Department for further questioning.

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation into the six arson cases, one of which occurred on the baseball field of Jackson State University.

Two churches also caught fire - the Epiphany Church at the corner of Isaiah Montgomery and Dalton Streets and the Greater Bethlehem Temple Church at the corner of Prentiss Street and Robinson Road. Another fire broke out at a gas station on Terry Road.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the fire on the grounds of Jackson State because it is state-owned property. Two of the Office’s arson K9s will also be brought in to investigate the fires at Epiphany Church and Greater Bethlehem Temple Church.

Here are areas where fires broke out:

  • Greater Bethlehem Temple Church
  • Epiphany Church at 1230 Isaiah Montgomery
  • Baseball Field on JSU Campus
  • Central Street and Dalton
  • 1101 Pascagoula Street
  • Terry Road and Cherry Street

